Speech to Text for Valentine's Day Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

to handle social media. <<this week's warm-up will not last much longer as a cold front is expected to move through on thursday for valentine's day. temperatures will likely be warmest during the first half of the day and then drop during the afternoon. morning temperatures will be in the 40s with temperatures crashing into the 20s and 30s by evening. skies will be partly sunny. winds will also be gusty coming from the nw at 15-20 mph. accumulating snow is becoming increasingly likely heading into friday as a quick moving system moves through the area. snow is likely during the afternoon hours on friday with temperatures in the teens for daytime highs. accumulations of 2-4 inches is expected. snow will move out during the evening hours.>> valentine's day