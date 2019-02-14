Clear
Pony Express Museum hosts free family day

Pony Express Museum hosts free family day

Posted: Feb. 14, 2019 11:08 AM
Updated: Feb. 14, 2019 11:08 AM
Posted By: Andy House

>> alan: welcome back to live at five. we've got cindy from the pony express museum. you brought some friends with you today. >>> well, i did. it's family day, so i brought some family. >> alan: thanks for coming today. family day, always a great day at the museum. >>> it is. several years ago, christmas was such a contest. we said we're quitting, we're gonna do something on presidents day and call it family day. then we decided to make it a free day. >>> won't be a snow day for a change. but they can come down to the museum and experience some of the stuff you have going on here. you're gonna be making butter? >>> yeah, the kids have so much fun. we shake them in a mason jar. we're gonna see if we can make it the old fashioned way. >>> you get to learn all about the pony express riders. >> alan: mm-hmm. >>> and you get to have so much fun.
This week's warm-up will not last much longer as a cold front is expected to move through on Thursday for Valentine's Day. Temperatures will likely be warmest during the first half of the day and then drop during the afternoon. Morning temperatures will be in the 40s with temperatures crashing into the 20s and 30s by evening. Skies will be partly sunny. Winds will also be gusty coming from the NW at 15-20 mph.
