Ike book gets 1000

Posted: Feb. 14, 2019 11:10 PM
Updated: Feb. 14, 2019 11:10 PM
Posted By: Max Moore

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a career milestone... ike book looking to eclipse 1,000 career points tonight against st. pius the tenth...=== they tried getting it to him late in the second half.. ben wade steals it for the warriors.. sends it on up to nathan storm.. lafayette still in control up double digits..=== now they couldn't feed it just to book... so moses hicks gathers and finishes under the hoop...=== seemed like every time book had a shot.. he was fouled..== so in comes some free throws... gets to 999 points...=== he's fouled once again... shooting a one and one.. hits 1000... awesome moment for the lafayette senior.. irish win 58-45... here's book after the game.. (sot ) some girls
Accumulating snow is becoming increasingly likely heading into Friday as a quick moving system moves through the area. Snow is likely during the afternoon hours on Friday with temperatures in the teens for daytime highs. Accumulations of 2-4 inches is expected. Snow will move out during the evening hours.
