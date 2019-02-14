Clear
Benton girls top leblond

Posted: Feb. 14, 2019 11:11 PM
Updated: Feb. 14, 2019 11:11 PM
Posted By: Max Moore

school hoopsbenton lady cards...taking on leblond tonight....====we start in the first half...jayde williams receives from gabby fuller.. hits the triple...its 5-0 lady cards...====a few possesions later...melanie murphy is on the fast break...and she finds mia henderson down low...thats good...=====leblond wanting a timeout to try and calm things down...====but benton would be too much..as henderson gets the ball throws the outlet pass to gabby fuller who then back tips it to murphy who scores....benton gets the win
Accumulating snow is becoming increasingly likely heading into Friday as a quick moving system moves through the area. Snow is likely during the afternoon hours on Friday with temperatures in the teens for daytime highs. Accumulations of 2-4 inches is expected. Snow will move out during the evening hours.
