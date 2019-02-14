Speech to Text for cards top eagles

leblond boys in action over at springer gym against.. benton...==lots of action early..jaren guck wants a try from down town..bang...6-2 golden eagles early..==later on the other end...chase peterson returns fire with three...but in the two plus one variety...7-6..benton leads early..===the rest of the way was a shoot out..=== guck out to chris guldan.. that's good...14-11 leblond feelin good..===but tonight it was benton responding and finishing..peterson three good..benton able to take control late in the game..on the way to a 54-46 win...