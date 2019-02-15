Speech to Text for Winter Weather Advisory in effect for Friday

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

(anchors ad-lib to wx) <<áááwinter weather advisory in effect for entire kq2 viewing area from 7 a.m. through 9 p.m. friday. 3-5 inches of snow expected. accumulating snow is becoming increasingly likely heading into friday as a strong quick moving system moves through the area. snow is likely during the afternoon hours on friday with temperatures in the teens for daytime highs. accumulations of 3-5 inches is expected. snow will move out during the evening hours. more snow is forecast to move in saturday afternoon with another disturbance moving through. this one could also bring a few inches of accumulation. temperatures this weekend will be in the 20s. by next week, below average temperatures are expected to stick around with highs in the middle 20s to lower 30s. another chance for snow will be on tuesday.>> thank you, vanessa... (anchors ad-lib out of wx) joining