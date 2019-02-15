Speech to Text for Troopers warn of dangers after man killed helping stranded driver

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

than an hour. st. joseph police have identified the man who died after being hit by a car on highway 36 wednesday afternoon. according to the police, 29-year-old kyle juhl of wathena, was the good samaritan who was struck and killed on the highway while trying to assist another driver experiencing a medical issue. the accident happened around 2:30 yesterday afternoon on highway 36 between the 28th street and belt highway exits police say juhl had gotten out of his vehicle and was trying to get across the highway to the median where the other vehicle was parked when he was struck. there is no word on the condition of the driver who had the medical episode. this accident is a painful reminder of the dangers that come with helping stranded motorists on the road. the missouri state highway patrol stresses the importance of assessing the situation before you help somebody in a potentially dangerous situation. they say pedestrians need to be highly aware of their surroundings while walking along busy roads or highways. (sgt. jake angle) "just be aware of your surroundings, i mean you just have to know what's going on around you at all times. you can't take it for granted that people are gonna change lanes, you can't take it for granted that the other driver is paying attention. it's self awareness" highway patrol says if you have to get out of your vehicle for whatever reason, do everything you can to remain visible.