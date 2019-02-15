Speech to Text for Toxicologist testifies that driver in crash that killed Northwest student had blood alcohol level tw

more testimony today in the trial of a suspected drunk driver accused of crashing his truck into a bar... and killing a 19-year-old northwest student... kq2's madeline mcclain has the latest on day four of the trial from maryville. <<madeline mcclain reporting i'm standing on the corner of 4th and buchanan and the palms bar and grill is just behind me here in maryville. now, what you're looking at down this street is the path that alex catterson that fateful night last january.the prosecutor began laying out the state's view of why alex catterson's black truck crashed into the palms bar and grill.they say speed was a factor and drinking but not road conditions.catterson admitted that he had altered his truck making go faster and that he was also drunk that night.nodaway county prosecutor robert rice wants to focus on these two factors. catterson's lawyer is offering a different theory about a mechanical glitch in the car, bad road conditions including ice or some combination of those factors.it's already been a very long trial this week and defense hasn't even begun presenting it's side of the case.madeline mcclain, kq2 news.>> a toxicologist from the missouri state highway patrol also testified today that catterson's blood alcohol level was .235 -- more than twice the legal limit.the crash killed 19-year-old morgan mccoy...she was a sophomore from liberty missouri...the trial is expected to wrap