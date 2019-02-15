Speech to Text for Family gets keys to new Habitat for Humanity home on Valentine's Day

habitat for humanity offered their lastest home to a deserving family today. the organization helps change the families lives across st. joseph by building homes for selected candidates. the homes are made possible by many community organizations such as the chamber of commerece. this 3 bedroom, 2 bath home was built for allie nelson and her five year old daughter. nelson says she's gratful for the community's help. (allie nelson) "it feels like a great blessing, i have a great support system behind me and stuff to come together and help me all the groups put in the time and effort to help me."