Speech to Text for Local shop sells hundreds of chocolate covered strawberries for Valentine's Day

local candy store was prepared to sell 300 pounds of chocolate covered strawberries kq2's sydnie holzfaster has more on how the rocky mountain chocolate factory handles the holiday rush. <<on february 14th, the way to someone's heart may be with a classic treat [sot:tennyson clary/rocky mountain employee "it's just kind of the thing to do, to do strawberries. they're just what you think of when you think of valentine's day, dipped strawberries."]at rocky mountain chocolate factory over 300 pounds of fresh strawberries are ready to be dipped in chocolate for valentines day [sot:kailyn bauer/assistant manager "we usually try to find the strawberries a good two weeks before just to make sure we have them and everything for valentines day."]and the holiday rush is something the store has been preparing for weeks in advance [sot:tennyson clary/rocky mountain employee "all week and all last week we've been making product; apples, strawberries, promoting strawberries just getting ready for the big rush."] kailyn bauer came to work at 4:30 thursday morning to start putting together nearly 100 orders of the chocolate dipped strawberries [sot:kailyn bauer/assistant manager "we have been dipping strawberries, preparing orders, making apples, getting a lot of prep done."] for those not in the mood for strawberries, the candy shop is doubling down on variety of other options [sot:tennyson clary/rocky mountain employee "we make our caramel, we decorate those. we do stuff like thistles. we do strawberries. we dip cherries. we do pretzels. we do some bark, which is just solid chocolate.we have quite a few other things that we dip,random things like twinkies, marshmallows."] giving everyone something to satisfy their sweet tooth [sot:kailyn bauer/assistant manager "valentine's day is full of goodies; sweets, chocolate, you can never go wrong with chocolate."]sydnie holzfaster, kq2 news>> for those looking to skip chocolates this year, next door to rocky mountain, aspen leaf will be running a date night special, a four dollar all you can fill frozen yogurt cup a