Speech to Text for Law enforcement couple share bond on the job and at home

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

afternoon from fighting crime to fighting every day life challenges, this unique couple loves to do it together. kq2's dane hawkins has more on the vanmeters. <<to baby rhet.. these two are just loving mom and dadáánats of gameáá they laugháánats of gigglesáá play..áánats of playinng/being sillyá[track] and help him eat..in his own way..áánats of feeding tubeáá[kylee vanmeter] but mom and dads days are a bitáá differnt when they go to work..áánats of dad with k9 dog and mom in police caráá [track] mom kylee vanmeter as an officer on the st. joe police department and dad tyce vanmeter is a sheriffs deputy for buchanan county..[kylee vanmeter] there's been several calls that we've assisted one of the other [tyce vanmeter] for us it just comes naturally with us [track] just like how they met.. [kylee vanmeter] his best friend introduced us.. [track] at the law enforcment academy..[kylee vanmeter] then he went to the academy a semester after.. [track] and the rest.. is history..[kylee vanmeter] since we got together it's been building and building.. [track] through the highs.. [kylee vanmeter] i've kissed him in the hallways and i think yeah he looks hot in his uniform with his uniform and his dog.. but if you're married who would'nt..[track] the lows..[kylee vanmeter] its scary absolutely scary to think that he couldnt come home or i might not come home [track] and the hurdles along the way..[kylee vanmeter] we didnt actually find out what the problem was until he was 5 months old he has laryngeal cleft type two ááquick natáá but baby rhet is unphased... because he's got parents who are partners against crime and and partners in life that build each other up to face anything.. dane hawkins kq2 news >> rhet is having surgery to help his esophagus at children's mercy next