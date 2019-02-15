Clear
Principal spends day on roof after students meet challenge

Posted: Feb. 15, 2019 11:10 AM
Updated: Feb. 15, 2019 11:10 AM
Posted By: Andy House

typical day at the office for this school principal. justin mccarthy, hosea elementary school's principal, spent today on the roof of the school. the reason? hosea's improving attendence rate. in order to motivate kids and parents for better attendance -- mccarthy said if the school improved thier attendence, he would spend one entire school day on the roof. (sot ) "it's trying to educate the community that being at school is necessary like you have to be here to learn, it's not just about a homework packet it's about coming to school being engaged in the learning process that takes place."the st. joseph fire department made a special trip out to the school giving mccarthy a lift onto the roof. hosea was one of five schools in the district
