Speech to Text for MODOT PLOWS ROADS AFTER SNOWSTORM

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

per hour. modot crews once again had their hands full... the snow falling fast putting plows into action... kq2's ron johnson hit the highway with one of those plows... he joins us in the studio...alan, plow drivers at modot hit the roads today clearing streets after yet another winter storm, they told us its been awhile since they've seen a winter season this active it's no secret this year's winter has been a rough one, just ask the folks over at modot.[jim bosley] yeah, it's been probably a good ten years since we've had a strong winter, cold temperatures lots of snow and ice.the season has been keeping these crews busy treating and plowing roads [bosley] this snow is really dry so it doesn't wanna go where you put it, it just wants to float around. this driver's job, plowing the belt hwy, the width of the road makes it a team effort. [bosley] we'll run together since its so wide and try to clear a good lane and a half in one pass.with several inches of snow falling fast, his goal is to remove as much of it as possible. [bosley] we just do a lot of plowing we'll treat like intersections and stoplights so people can get stopped and lot slide through them. with the storm blowing in on a weekday, crews say a big part of the task is sharing the road.[bosley] the traffic, they've got places to go jobs to get to and come from so we do see a lot more traffic during the week than we do say on saturday or a sunday.which is why they stress the importance of safety [bosley] we just gotta be mindful to just pay attention don't get in a hurry drive slow and cautious and just leave plenty of room between you and the cars in front of you.because in conditions like this, anything could happen. [bosley] everybody just gotta not get worn down and stay prepared.ron johnson kq2 news modot says if you have to get out just take it slow, and be patient as they work to clear out these roads. reporting the studio, ron johnson kq2 news