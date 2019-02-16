Speech to Text for MODOT PLOWS TACKLE ROADS AFTER SNOWSTORM

modot crews once again had their hands full today... the snow fell fast -- putting 170 northwest missouri plows and trucks into action. kq2's ron johnson hit the highway with one of them. <<it's no secret this year's winter has been a rough one, just ask the folks over at modot.[jim bosley] yeah, it's been probably a good ten years since we've had a strong winter, cold temperatures lots of snow and ice.the season has been keeping these crews busy treating and plowing roads [bosley] this snow is really dry so it doesn't wanna go where you put it, it just wants to float around.this driver's job, plowing the belt hwy, the width of the road makes it a team effort. [bosley] we'll run together since its so wide and try to clear a good lane and a half in one pass.with several inches of snow falling fast, his goal is to remove as much of it as possible. [bosley] we just do a lot of plowing we'll treat like intersections and stoplights so people can get stopped and lot slide through them. with the storm blowing in on a weekday, crews say a big part of the task is sharing the road.[bosley] the traffic, they've got places to go jobs to get to and come from so we do see a lot more traffic during the week than we do say on saturday or a sunday.which is why they stress the importance of safety [bosley] we just gotta be mindful to just pay attention don't get in a hurry drive slow and cautious and just leave plenty of room between you and the cars in front of you.because in conditions like this, anything could happen. [bosley] everybody just gotta not get worn down and stay prepared.ron johnson kq2 news>> modot crews tell us it's been awhile since they've seen a winter season this active and busy. modot crews did their best, but the missouri state highway patrol says -- in all -- troopers worked more than 300 service calls today, over 140 slide offs and 65 crashes--at least 19 of those involved injuries. troopers also helped 166 drivers stranded