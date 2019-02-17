Clear
Northwest remains unbeaten

Posted: Feb. 16, 2019 10:46 PM
Updated: Feb. 16, 2019 10:46 PM
Posted By: Max Moore

to spoil an undefeated season for top rnked northwest..== first bucket of the game was a big one and bashes that southwest could get today..diego bernard makes a move and sends it to xavier rhodes who finishes..==bernard then on the drive finishes himself..had 11 on the day northwest up big 40-26 at the half trevor hudgins comes alive.. this three gives him 20 on the afternoon and finally..ryan hawkins.. after struggling the past few games..he knocks down three from behind the arc to get 15.. ==northwest..with no issues getting to 25-0 on the year.. take care of southwest baptist 84-61..coach mccollum says
Snow is expected to continue overnight being most widespread before midnight. This system could bring a little bit of a wintry mix, mainly along Highway 36 and south. That is where snow may mix in with some sleet or freezing rain. Ice accumulations are possible towards Platte County and the KC metro.
