Speech to Text for sbu tops nw

northwest taking on southwest baptist another great game for northwest..grabbing 20 points on the afternoon..this bucket makes it 5-5 early..== southwest able to finish off the half with a 30-29 lead.. thanks to morgan henderson in the third quarter..mallory mcconkey gets it to go..14 on the day for her..==but baptist outscores northwest 30-13 in the third..thanks to 8 three's northwest unable to recover the rest of the way..falling 65-51