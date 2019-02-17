Speech to Text for ST. JOSEPH ANTIQUE SHOW HELD AT CIVIC CENTER

cause of death. there aren't many shows like an antique show -- you never know what you might find. at the civic center arena today we found people checking out whatever knick knacks they could find. <<ron johnson reporting it's a long standing tradition that continues at the civic center, the annual antique show brings out furnishings and knick knacks of old, as well as folks just looking to explore. [angie hummer] for me and for others in this business its all about the hunt, the treasure hunt what you're gonna find especially in the antique world.organizers behind the show said about 60 vendors from near and as far away as michigan are here in town to take part in the show. this vendor shows us some useful items from the past. [janice waters] these here are like the old days, they put em over their shoes to keep their feet warm in addition to these necessities from days gone by, the antiques show also makes some room for some items that are...unique. [hummer] we're always looking for the unusual this vendor rt rustics specializes in repurposing old furniture. they tell us the story of how they met is just about as unique as the items they sell. [rosemary salerno] we're former co-workers and started just kind of doing this for fun. they say there's a market for this kind of upcycled furniture.[todd sharbono] and i just take pieces and parts of old furniture and put em all together and turn them into a bench some of them have got matching chairs[salerno] people like that, [sharbono] they kinda like the craziness of it.for most visitors though, it's all about finding that diamond in the rough. [eric martin] you come with an expectation of just you know finding a treasure.that special item you can't just find in a store or on amazon, items that tell a story of a time gone by. [tracey martin] i like to have things in my home that not everybody else hasit's that feeling that keeps visitors coming back [eric martin] because it's fun, [trcey martin] fortunately, we have that in common>> the st. joseph antique show and vintage market continues tomorrow from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. admission is