Clear

WICKS PACKAGE

WICKS PACKAGE

Posted: Feb. 17, 2019 9:47 PM
Updated: Feb. 17, 2019 9:47 PM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

Speech to Text for WICKS PACKAGE

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

act like there's any more pressure there already is on us and this is your opportunity right now to control your own destiny Christian praise God it's always the Devon going on I'm sorry if you don't bother going to 15 real quick that's it Vice nice but you got to be close enough to pass off nice anyway you can repay everybody that wasn't me that's not us let's go out and do your best and that's your opportunity play freecodecamp play friendtopia play for an opportunity
Saint Joseph
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 8°
Maryville
Scattered Clouds
19° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 8°
Savannah
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 8°
Cameron
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 9°
Fairfax
Broken Clouds
16° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 4°
Mostly cloudy skies are expected overnight with low temperatures falling into the teens. To begin the work week, we will see a quiet day on Monday. Not expecting any rain or snow but skies will be mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 20s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events