Clear

Lawson's Dolt signs LOI to play soccer at SIUE

Posted: Feb. 17, 2019 10:27 PM
Updated: Feb. 17, 2019 10:27 PM
Posted By: Chris Roush
Saint Joseph
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 8°
Maryville
Scattered Clouds
19° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 8°
Savannah
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 8°
Cameron
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 9°
Fairfax
Broken Clouds
16° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 4°
Mostly cloudy skies are expected overnight with low temperatures falling into the teens. To begin the work week, we will see a quiet day on Monday. Not expecting any rain or snow but skies will be mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 20s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events