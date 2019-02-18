Speech to Text for HARSH WINTER SEASON TAKING TOLL ON PARKS DEPT.

by now we probably don't have to tell you how active this winter season has been... and it's having effects on everyone -- including certain departments of the city you may not expect. here's more. <<ron johnson reportingacross st. joseph and throughout northwest missouri old man winter has made his presence known.[chuck kempf] as far as the weather goes, this has obviously been a much harsher winter than we've had in the last few years.the director of the st. joseph parks department says it's gotten so bad they've started feeling some of the effects.[kempf] in our cleanup efforts from friday's and saturday's snows we had two pieces of equipment that broke down today.their equipment, the director says has been put to work moreso this season because of all the snow, that equipment not just responsible for clearing the park trails but also buildings the parks department is responsible for [kempf] we've got around ten businesses that we operate, things such as the bode ice arena the rec center, the civic arena, missouri theater, nature center.as each winter storm dumps more and more snow, perhaps the biggest problem for the parks department is the overtime collected by its staff[kempf] ...which can be very challenging on the budget it can effect the hours that they're available in the warmer months when the grass is growing and the trees are green.for those of us who are still braving the harsh conditions to venture out to the parks, the director has this advice.[kempf] even though we're out trying to address parking lots sidewalks and entrances into businesses folks should still be concerned for their own safety.>> the parks department does rely on the same source of salt as the city's streets department... and all the winter weather has put a significant strain on salt