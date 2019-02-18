Clear
A quiet but cold Monday

Saint Joseph
Overcast
16° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 4°
Maryville
Overcast
19° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: 9°
Savannah
Overcast
16° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 4°
Cameron
Broken Clouds
17° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 3°
Fairfax
Overcast
13° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 1°
We are waking up to a few clouds this morning with cold temperatures into the teens with single digit wind chills. To begin the workweek, we will see a quiet weather day on Monday. Not expecting any rain or snow but skies will be mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the middle 20s.
