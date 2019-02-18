Speech to Text for A quiet but cold Monday

just ahead plus -- announcer: good morning! from kqtv, st. joseph, you're watching kq2's hometown this morning. good morning, today is monday february 18th --... i'm dane hawkins... looks like mostly cloudy skies today as we begin the week with temperatures remaining cool kq2 meteorologist vanessa alonso joins us from the weather center to tell us what to expect as you head out the door this morning (dane & vanessa ad-lib about the weather) <<mostly cloudy skies this morning with temperatures into the teens. to begin the workweek, we will see a quiet day on monday. not expecting any rain or snow but skies will be mostly cloudy. high temperatures will be in the 20s. active weather once again returns on tuesday with another disturbance moving through. this will likely bring some snow and possibly a wintry mix late tuesday and into tuesday night.>> st. joseph mayor bill