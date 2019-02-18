Speech to Text for A quiet but cold day for Monday, snow returns Tuesday

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

pius high school... <<áááwinter storm watch in effect for our northern counties in nw missouri tuesday evening through wednesday morning. mostly cloudy skies this morning with temperatures into the teens. to begin the workweek, we will see a quiet day on monday. not expecting any rain or snow but skies will be mostly cloudy. high temperatures will be in the 20s. active weather once again returns on tuesday with another disturbance moving through. this will likely bring some snow and possibly a wintry mix late tuesday and into tuesday night. it is a little early to discuss specifics but several inches of accumulating snow is possible with ice also being a concern. we will be keeping you updated as we get closer to the event.beyond tuesday, the weather does quiet down but we do not see any above average temperatures. skies will be partly to mostly cloudy wednesday through friday with highs in the 20s, 30s, and possibly lower 40s. the next chance for precipitation will be next weekend.>> thank you, vanessa... (anchors ad-lib out of wx) it's tax season for you but