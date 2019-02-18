Speech to Text for Coleman Hawkins Jazz Festival fundraiser

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

find o c1 welcome back, we are live at 5:00 with the coleman hawkins jazz committee. how are you? >> doing great. >> just think about putting a festival on, on a day like today. >> you always have something to look forward to. >> when is the festival every year? >> the festival will be the 14th and 15th of june here. and coleman hawkins park. we're switching it up a little bit. it will be the hawk fest. we're combining our blues and jazz together. it will be a weekend of blues and jazz and of course it's free. >> to make it free in the summer, you need to do stuff during the winter. you've got a fundraiser coming up. >> it will be tomorrow night. we're hoping mike will take care of us and make sure we can have that. we will have rich barry doing blues and then we've got, the western and friends jazz band who are phenomenal and chicago blues. there's a $10 cover charge. the food at magoons is great. you can have food and drink and listen to fantastic music. >> any excuse to get the gang together in the middle of winter. >> just getting out away from what's going on will make it worth a lot. >> how much work does it take to put on this festival every year? >> it's a year round thing. >> we meet monthly throughout the year to do the planning for obviously getting the funding but all getting the lineup with the shows that will be there. making sure we have the equipment we need. we also make sure to have vendors sell food. we also do food ourselves. it's a process. >> how important is it for you to keep the event free for folks to come see? >> i think it's imperative. we do this because we want people to understand and appreciate jazz form of music. we also support the schools and helping them to do that. in fact, two of the acts we will be having are youth that is going to perform jazz and blues. so it's a chance for them to get on stage around an audience. >> it's not like you're in an orchestra to be a part of a jazz band. it's a special skill set for the kids to learn and grow. >> always great to have them. they're phenomenal. >> let's get folks this weekend. it's at magoos and what time does it start? >> 6 o'clock is when it starts. the music will likely start at 6:30. the doors will be open. >> and go until the music stops. >>