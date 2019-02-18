Speech to Text for New CBD store prepares to enter medical cannabis business

after missourians voted to legalize medicinal cannabis in the state, those in the industry are ready to start selling it. earlier today we spoke with a new cannabis shop right here in st. joseph. the business named "twenty after four" officially opened its doors on friday. co-owners andrew hicks and miguel minnenhall say the passage of medicinal cannabis in the state is a big step in providing new opportunities for businesses and the neighborhoods they're a part of. (sot andrew hicks, co-owner: "like i said i hope we can be a positive influnce and work with the city as well to help combat some of the stuff that goes on around here.") the pair chose their location at the corner of south 22nd street and mitchell to create new business in