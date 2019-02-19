Speech to Text for benton girls win big

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

with the girls games first...the lady cards had full control of this game...we take you to the second half... and jade williams with the quick hands gets the steal... and takes it all the way for the easy lay in....==== williams gets the rebound off of the savannah miss and the ball gets pushed up the floor quickly...melanie murphy gets the ball and scores....===== the lady cards would be up 53- 12 going into the fourth...and the seniors for benton get to sit down after doing their part on the night....====so the reserves get some action for benton...and the lady cardinals win big on senior night 63-17...