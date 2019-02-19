Clear
Benton boys lose on sr night

Posted: Feb. 19, 2019 1:17 AM
Updated: Feb. 19, 2019 1:17 AM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

the second game of the night...savannah looking to be spoilers on seniors night for the benton boys....====to get the game started chase spoonemore hits the turnaround jumper for savannah....==== then for benton its alan coy who answers back with his own jumper....=====braden berry for savannah knocks down the three....16-10 savages...==== and the benton state wrestlers being announced at the game.. as you see brook-lynn rush who went undefeated this season winning state at her weight class of 152...=====to open the second quarter...berry would hit the mid-range shot....===beton would end the half down 29-21...but ultimatley lose to savannah 54-47..
Active weather once again returns on Tuesday with another disturbance moving through. This will likely bring some snow and possibly a wintry mix late Tuesday and into Tuesday night. As of right now, we could see anywhere from 2-5 inches of accumulating snow with the higher amounts near the Missouri-Iowa state line. Ice could also be a concern. We will be keeping you updated as we get closer to the event.
