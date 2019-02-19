Home
News
Local
Crime
National
Entertainment
Health News
Download Our App
Ag News
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings & Delays
Map Center
Weathercall
Road Conditions
Sports
High School Football
Team of the Week
Game of the Week
MWSU
NWMSU
Chiefs
Chiefs Training Camp
Royals
National Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Community
Your Events
Don't Drive Distracted
Jobs
Pets
Salute the Badge
Obituaries
Showcase
Farm Show
Monday Morning Pledge
Project Safe Family
Salute to the Armed Forces
Live at Five
Recipes
Features
Best of St. Joe
Contests
Deals
Mike's Travels
Newsletter
The Experts
About Us
TV Listings
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
KQ2 History
Careers
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Antenna TV
Watch Now
Clear
Home
News
Local
Crime
National
Entertainment
Health News
Download Our App
Ag News
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings & Delays
Map Center
Weathercall
Road Conditions
Sports
High School Football
Team of the Week
Game of the Week
MWSU
NWMSU
Chiefs
Chiefs Training Camp
Royals
National Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Community
Your Events
Don't Drive Distracted
Jobs
Pets
Salute the Badge
Obituaries
Showcase
Farm Show
Monday Morning Pledge
Project Safe Family
Salute to the Armed Forces
Live at Five
Recipes
Features
Best of St. Joe
Contests
Deals
Mike's Travels
Newsletter
The Experts
About Us
TV Listings
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
KQ2 History
Careers
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Antenna TV
Watch Now
SEVERE WX: Winter Storm Warning
View Alerts
CLOSINGS:
View Closings
Another winter storm on the way
Another winter storm on the way
Posted: Feb. 19, 2019 5:59 AM
Updated: Feb. 19, 2019 5:59 AM
Posted By: Vanessa Alonso
Saint Joseph
Clear
13°
Hi: 31° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 5°
More Weather
Maryville
Clear
12°
Hi: 26° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 2°
More Weather
Savannah
Clear
13°
Hi: 29° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 5°
More Weather
Cameron
Scattered Clouds
15°
Hi: 31° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 8°
More Weather
Fairfax
Clear
8°
Hi: 26° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 8°
More Weather
Winter Storm Warning & Winter Weather Advisory in effect for the KQ2 Viewing Area 6 p.m. Tuesday through 9 a.m. Wednesday thanks to another winter storm event & accumulating snow.
Radar
Temperatures
Alerts
Most Popular Stories
More than $9,700 raised so far for family of man hit, killed on Highway 36 trying to help motorist
New CBD store prepares to enter medical cannabis business
Car overturns multiple times, driver sustains non-life-threatening injuries
Maryville man convicted of DWI death of Northwest student
NWMSU student died unexpectedly early Saturday morning
Man discovers 30 year old Apple computer still in working order
Harsh winter season taking toll on Parks Dept.
Clinton County deputies assist with 125 mph car chase
Platte City woman killed in I-70 pileup
KQ2 Forecast: A quiet but cold day for Monday, snow returns Tuesday
Community Events