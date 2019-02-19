Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Storm Warning View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Another winter storm on the way

Another winter storm on the way

Posted: Feb. 19, 2019 5:59 AM
Updated: Feb. 19, 2019 5:59 AM
Posted By: Vanessa Alonso
Saint Joseph
Clear
13° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 5°
Maryville
Clear
12° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 2°
Savannah
Clear
13° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 5°
Cameron
Scattered Clouds
15° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 8°
Fairfax
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 8°
Winter Storm Warning & Winter Weather Advisory in effect for the KQ2 Viewing Area 6 p.m. Tuesday through 9 a.m. Wednesday thanks to another winter storm event & accumulating snow.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events