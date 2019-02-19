Speech to Text for Winter Storm Warning & Winter Weather Advisory in effect for Tuesday's snow

million americans. <<áááwinter storm warning in effect for our northern counties in nw missouri 6 p.m. tuesday through 9 a.m. wednesday. that includes atchison, holt, nodaway, gentry, worth and harrison counties. 5-7 inches of accumulating snow is expected. áááwinter weather advisory in effect for nw missouri & ne kansas 6 p.m. tuesday through 9 a.m. wednesday. that includes atchison (ks), doniphan (ks), buchanan, andrew, de kalb, caldwell, clinton and platte counties. 2-5 inches of accumulating snow is expected. active weather once again returns to nw missouri & ne kansas on tuesday with another strong winter storm moving through. this will likely bring moderate to heavy snow and possibly a wintry mix late tuesday afternoon into wednesday morning. as of right now, we could see anywhere from 2-7 inches of accumulating snow with the higher amounts near the missouri-iowa state line. ice could also be a concern. we will be keeping you updated as we get closer to the event.>> thank you, vanessa... (anchors ad-lib out of wx) with that snow