Winter Storm Warning & Winter Weather Advisory in effect for Tuesday's snow

Posted: Feb. 19, 2019 7:33 AM
Updated: Feb. 19, 2019 7:33 AM
Posted By: Vanessa Alonso

Speech to Text for Winter Storm Warning & Winter Weather Advisory in effect for Tuesday's snow

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

million americans. <<áááwinter storm warning in effect for our northern counties in nw missouri 6 p.m. tuesday through 9 a.m. wednesday. that includes atchison, holt, nodaway, gentry, worth and harrison counties. 5-7 inches of accumulating snow is expected. áááwinter weather advisory in effect for nw missouri & ne kansas 6 p.m. tuesday through 9 a.m. wednesday. that includes atchison (ks), doniphan (ks), buchanan, andrew, de kalb, caldwell, clinton and platte counties. 2-5 inches of accumulating snow is expected. active weather once again returns to nw missouri & ne kansas on tuesday with another strong winter storm moving through. this will likely bring moderate to heavy snow and possibly a wintry mix late tuesday afternoon into wednesday morning. as of right now, we could see anywhere from 2-7 inches of accumulating snow with the higher amounts near the missouri-iowa state line. ice could also be a concern. we will be keeping you updated as we get closer to the event.>> thank you, vanessa... (anchors ad-lib out of wx) with that snow
Winter Storm Warning & Winter Weather Advisory in effect for the KQ2 Viewing Area 6 p.m. Tuesday through 9 a.m. Wednesday thanks to another winter storm event & accumulating snow.
