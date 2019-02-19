Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Storm Warning View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Cardiac scoring saves man from life-threatening heart issue

Posted: Feb. 19, 2019 1:41 PM
Updated: Feb. 19, 2019 1:41 PM
Posted By: Chris Roush
Saint Joseph
Broken Clouds
29° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 18°
Maryville
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 21°
Savannah
Broken Clouds
29° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 18°
Cameron
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 17°
Fairfax
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 21°
Winter Storm Warning & Winter Weather Advisory in effect for the KQ2 Viewing Area 6 p.m. Tuesday through 9 a.m. Wednesday thanks to another winter storm event & accumulating snow.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events