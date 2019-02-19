Speech to Text for Local law enforcement to hold Citizens Police Academy

>>> c1 >>> we're back on live at five joined now by sergeant roy. you're making your monthly visit. >>> really want to take this opportunity to talk about the joint citizens academy coming up. something we do every year in conjunction with the chair's office. tuesday, march 26th. runs eight consecutive tuesdays from 6:00 p.m. to about 9:30, 10:00 p.m. you have to be 18 or over and be a buchanan county resident. phenomenal way to come in and see some of what we do. >>> can you take us through a couple of the things that they'll do. >>> we do different things throughout the weeks. you'll have a chance to go out and shoot live ammunition at the range, check out the srt's bear cat, csi demonstrations. a couple people every year volunteer to get tased. you can experience that if you're that bold. family crimes, financial crimes. you have an opportunity to do a ride along with both agencies. >>> how important is it to give regular people out there an idea of what it's like walking in your shoes every day? >>> it's hugely important. people have an idea. but until you actually see it, you really can't grasp what it's about completely. the ride along really seals the deal. you can go out and see an officer on patrol and experience what they're feeling and seeing. >>> i can only imagine what goes on in your mind. you're pulling over a car and really not sure what you're gonna get into. >>> i was a motorcycle officer and stopped thousands of cars and every single one was completely different. still got that little feeling there that you never know what's gonna happen. >>> i would imagine you kind of feel the hairs going up on the back of your neck when you feel things going wrong. >>> absolutely. that's survival instinct. that keeps you alive. >>> for sure. i think there's a maximum, isn't there? >>> i'm actually bumping it up this year to 50. it's been 40 in the past. last couple years, we filled it up and have had more demand. i'm gonna try to fit 50. i know our training room will fit about 55. i'm gonna try to cram 50 people in there and really get the word out. >>> limited qualifications of what people need to do to participate. >>> 18 and over, county resident and a simple criminal history background. >>> tuesday nights, you said? >>> eight consecutive tuesday nights. starts march 26th. graduation is, i believe, may 14th. all we ask is that you try to make 7 of the 8. i know it's a bit of a commitment. >>> it is, but what are they gonna get out of this? i highly recommend anyone out there watching this today just even thinking about it to make a call. >>> absolutely, yeah. and it doesn't matter what your background is. anything like that, your age. we have 18-year-olds and 80-year-olds go through it. everyone does well and has a great time. we get the most tremendous feedback from it. >>> just great. who can they call? they can call you, what's your number down there to get more information? >>> 236-1473. the applications will be available starting tomorrow morning at 7:00 a.m. come into the sjpd lobby of the law enforcement center. they just need to have those back in by march 15th. >>> we'll see if we can maybe talk them into getting tased. >>> that would be awesome. >>> as long as it's not me. maybe mike.