Speech to Text for Bracy's Cafe : Egg Salad Sandwich

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

salad sand>>> here we are in tn tracy. we're going old school today. >>> good old fashioned egg salad. i do green onions and celery. chop those up really, really fine. and then, of course, just hard boiled eggs. peel them and chop them up. i like mine a little rough cut. >> alan: you can still see the egg. >>> yes, yes. >> alan: it's important to have something crunchy in there. it's like having a meatball sandwich with no meatballs. [laughter] >>> meatless meatball sandwich. >>> the rotary meatball sandwiches will have meatballs in them. >>> yes, they will. i'm looking forward to the chicken parmesan though. >>> that's for another show. we're here promoting you, not my rotary. >>> okay, all right. we're gonna add 2-3 happening tablespoons of miracle whip. you can use mayonnaise if you like. a couple dashes of hot sauce. >>> a little kick to it. >>> a little dry mustard and salt and pepper. i add that all into the mayonnaise and just dump it in here. so simple. i don't add a lot of dressing. if you use too much mayonnaise, it hides the flavor. >>> ham salad, chicken salad and the rest of them as well? >>> we don't do ham salad, no. this is something we're testing and thinking about putting on the menu. so many people nowadays are veget vegetarians. >> alan: mike loves being the guinea pig. >>> you guys are the experts. you taste everybody's food. >>> you talked about adding this to the menu. any other menu changes? >>> no, there hasn't been. >> alan: what's the special tomorrow? >>> it is chicken fried steak. >>> those petrotatoes that you do, we've had those before. they're pretty good. what is the big pie this time of year. i know you made one of your chocolate ones before. >>> i have an interest in one of the cakes today, it's apple, blueberry and raspberry. all mixed together. >> alan: all right. tell you what, we've got the egg salad going here. we've got some bread, we'll put it together and make some egg salad sandwiches when we come back on live at five. >>> we're back with tracy. >>> i feel the little kick. >>> just a little bit. >>> not overly at all. >>> you were just spooning it right out of the bowl. >>> you caught me. >>> i did. >>> red handed. he was red-handed. egg salad, a lot of people think maybe summer time. but it is something you can eat year round. and it's so easy to make. >> alan: right. you mentioned you could put mayonnaise in there if you want. >>> if you don't like the sweetness of the miracle whip, you can use