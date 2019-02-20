Speech to Text for Snow is moving out, slick roads

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the auto shop plus -- announcer: good morning! from kqtv, st. joseph, you're watching kq2's hometown this morning. good morning, today is wednesday february 20th--... i'm dane hawkins... we are still under a winter weather advisory after that overnight snow fall kq2 meteorologist vanessa alonso joins us from the weather center to tell us what you should expect as you head out the door this morning (dane & vanessa ad-lib about the weather) <<<<áááwinter storm warning/winter weather advisory in effect for nw missouri & ne kansas through 9 a.m. wednesday. we are waking up to snow and slick roads this morning across nw missouri & ne kansas. snow accumulation reports so far have been anywhere between 3.5-4." the weather does quiet down midweek but we do not see any above average temperatures. >>>> team coverage continues this morning as another round of snow is impacting our roads kq2's colton <<>> when snow is