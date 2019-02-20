Home
News
Local
Crime
National
Entertainment
Health News
Download Our App
Ag News
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings & Delays
Map Center
Weathercall
Road Conditions
Sports
High School Football
Team of the Week
Game of the Week
MWSU
NWMSU
Chiefs
Chiefs Training Camp
Royals
National Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Community
Your Events
Don't Drive Distracted
Jobs
Pets
Salute the Badge
Obituaries
Showcase
Farm Show
Monday Morning Pledge
Project Safe Family
Salute to the Armed Forces
Live at Five
Recipes
Features
Best of St. Joe
Contests
Deals
Mike's Travels
Newsletter
The Experts
About Us
TV Listings
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
KQ2 History
Careers
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Antenna TV
Watch Now
Clear
Home
News
Local
Crime
National
Entertainment
Health News
Download Our App
Ag News
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings & Delays
Map Center
Weathercall
Road Conditions
Sports
High School Football
Team of the Week
Game of the Week
MWSU
NWMSU
Chiefs
Chiefs Training Camp
Royals
National Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Community
Your Events
Don't Drive Distracted
Jobs
Pets
Salute the Badge
Obituaries
Showcase
Farm Show
Monday Morning Pledge
Project Safe Family
Salute to the Armed Forces
Live at Five
Recipes
Features
Best of St. Joe
Contests
Deals
Mike's Travels
Newsletter
The Experts
About Us
TV Listings
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
KQ2 History
Careers
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Antenna TV
Watch Now
CLOSINGS:
View Closings
Snow is moving out, sun & clouds Wednesday
Snow is moving out, sun & clouds Wednesday
Posted: Feb. 20, 2019 10:40 AM
Updated: Feb. 20, 2019 10:40 AM
Posted By: Vanessa Alonso
Saint Joseph
Overcast
30°
Hi: 32° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 20°
More Weather
Maryville
Overcast
32°
Hi: 30° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 23°
More Weather
Savannah
Overcast
30°
Hi: 31° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 20°
More Weather
Cameron
Overcast
31°
Hi: 33° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 20°
More Weather
Fairfax
Overcast
28°
Hi: 30° Lo: 6°
Feels Like: 20°
More Weather
Snow accumulation reports so far have been anywhere between 3-5." The weather does quiet down midweek but we do not see any above average temperatures.
Radar
Temperatures
Alerts
Most Popular Stories
Street crews using sugar beet molasses to battle latest winter storm
MoDOT: Winter storm expected to impact evening rush hour
Missouri could once again vote on right-to-work
New CBD store prepares to enter medical cannabis business
Early morning fire destroys home, no injuries reported
CLOSINGS: Check Full List of Closings Due to Winter Weather
KQ2 Forecast: Winter Weather Advisory in effect for the area
More than $9,700 raised so far for family of man hit, killed on Highway 36 trying to help motorist
Cardiac scoring detects heart issue, saves man from potentially fatal heart issue
SJSD closes school Wednesday due to winter storm
Community Events