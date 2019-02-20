Speech to Text for Heartland Foundation

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a little snow on saturday. >>> we have about 50 different art artisans. >>> there's definitely some traditional elements. you're gonna see stain glass and wood working. it's coming up saturday, march 2nd. just around the corner. we're counting on great weather. >>> how long you been planning this? >>> we have a committee that's worked on this literally since the last one stopped. several sponsors have come forward to help sponsor the event. our planning committee is ready to go. >>> we had a great year last year and we're gonna launch into even more this year and go from here. looking forward to the