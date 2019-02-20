Speech to Text for SNOW CREEK THRIVES DURING HARSH WINTER SEASON

welcome back, this active winter season has been hard on a lot of us with school and church cancelations, but as kq2's ron johnson shows us, one business is booming. <<ron johnson reportingwe've often discussed the negative effects of all this winter weather, but there's one place in our area that's can't get enough of the white stuff [darin pond] any fresh snow we get from the sky is just a bonusat snow creek, whether its snowing for real or not, they say they find a way to keep snow in their forecast. [pond] we've got 60+ snow guns and when all of them are going we can make twelve inches of snow in a twenty four hour period. we stopped by the ski resort to see how the season has been for them, [pond] we get lots of families, just a lot of fun you know, winter can be a dreary time but not when you're here.with many schools across the area closed for the day, we found this family from olathe taking advantage of their extra time.[ amy mccalmon] well, we wanted to teach the kids how to ski or snowboardthey tell us for them, its a continuing tradition.[clay mccalmon] my parents brought me out here when i was eight to learn, and then we just kept going from there. the kids tell us some of their favorite activities to do at the resort[colton mccalmon] my favorite thing to do is tube, i went so fast once that my tube just started gliding up in the air.those who work at the ski resort say its a big attraction bringing people from near and far. [pond] from oklahoma arkansas texas, even people from florida will travel up here and spend the weekend with us. while most of us are trying to stay away from all this winter weather people here at snow creek can't get enough [pond] we've known some of our customers that get the ski flu or whatever you wanna call it and it's a good day for that. ron johnson kq2 news>> snow creek says they offer ski lessons for kids and unexperienced adults. you can check out their website for details and hours of operation. (sot)