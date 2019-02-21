Clear
North Andrew takes down South Holt

North Andrew takes down South Holt

Posted: Feb. 20, 2019 11:19 PM
Updated: Feb. 20, 2019 11:19 PM
Posted By: Max Moore

district 15 kept on truckin.. we head up to mound city for north andrew and south holt boys..== first quarter.. north andrew's jaden baker sets up form three.. silky smoothe... 14-7 cards lead...=== in the second... here come the knights... chanse barnes with a dime down to eric ottman.. south holt lookin for an upset.. up 34-30 at half..== but the second half belonged to the cards... orlo simmons hits from three.. extends the lead to 7.. === barnes trying to keep the knights in it.. hits the three... === but as i said earlier.. its the cards the rest of the way.. simmons drives... gets a little too far under the basketball.. but levi linville lends a helping hand.. north andrew takes this one 81-66 and
Sunshine has moved into northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Wednesday helping us melt some of the snow. After last night snow storm we are going to warm up on Thursday. Snow accumulation reports so far have been anywhere between 3-5." Some spots, like Maryville picked up over 7."
