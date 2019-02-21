Speech to Text for North Andrew takes down South Holt

district 15 kept on truckin.. we head up to mound city for north andrew and south holt boys..== first quarter.. north andrew's jaden baker sets up form three.. silky smoothe... 14-7 cards lead...=== in the second... here come the knights... chanse barnes with a dime down to eric ottman.. south holt lookin for an upset.. up 34-30 at half..== but the second half belonged to the cards... orlo simmons hits from three.. extends the lead to 7.. === barnes trying to keep the knights in it.. hits the three... === but as i said earlier.. its the cards the rest of the way.. simmons drives... gets a little too far under the basketball.. but levi linville lends a helping hand.. north andrew takes this one 81-66 and