Speech to Text for Benedictine tops Peru State

it's the second longest winning streak in the area for college basketball teams.. the benedictine ravens are the no. 2 team in the country in division i naia basketball... they've won 23 straight games... and 20-0 in conference play.. tonight... the final home game... central high school grad jaiden bristol and the ravens hosting.. 14th ranked peru state...=== last time out for these two.. ravens won 67-63...=== early first... 2-0 peru lead...=== bristol baseline... kicks to colby nickels on the wing... ravens get their first points of the game and take the lead...=== little later.. bristol in transition.. out to thomas o'connor... knocks down the three.. make it a 8-0 run... and it's now 8- 2...=== but ryan moody's crew has its handful with 14th ranked bobcats...=== little later.. 8-6 ravens... but lyle hexom from downtow... bobcats back in front...=== but take a look at this... bristol with the rebound and the assist... he scores 12 in the second half.. adds in 10 boards and 11 assists... for a triple double... and make it 24- straight wins for the ravens... they win 70-64... the