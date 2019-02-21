Speech to Text for Fit Republic: Beef Teriyaki and Broccoli

how you doing, boys? what is the secret to your broccoli? >>> the secret to the broccoli is to place it in the oven and let it cook a little longer than usual. about 10-15 minutes. >>> this is what kind of beef? >>> just ground beef. you're gonna cook it with teriyaki sauce and fajita seasoning, olive oil. after that, i cooked my rice. with my rice, i added a tablespoon of teriyaki sauce. i cook my broccoli with olive oil, parmesan cheese, garlic salt in the oven. >>> just the normal way. [laughter] >>> and then from there i added some more vegetables, some green beans and bell peppers. from there, i didn't have to add anymore teriyaki sauce. very simple and easy to make. it has a ton of flavor. it has a nice, even taste. and the broccoli and the rice and the ground beef work back. >>> we've got the teriyaki, the fajita seasonings, the rice. it's really good. >>> we're hoping that everyone likes it. >>> very good. >>> i definitely enjoyed it. >>> where can they find your menu? >>> they can find it at our green acres location, also at the republic. we're also in maryville. we start in lawrence this monday. in the lawrence area, stop by