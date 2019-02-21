Clear
Fit Republic: Beef Teriyaki and Broccoli

we'll be right back. >>> how you doing, boys? what is the secret to your broccoli? >>> the secret to the broccoli is to place it in the oven and let it cook a little longer than usual. about 10-15 minutes. >>> this is what kind of beef? >>> just ground beef. you're gonna cook it with teriyaki sauce and fajita seasoning, olive oil. after that, i cooked my rice. with my rice, i added a tablespoon of teriyaki sauce. i cook my broccoli with olive oil, parmesan cheese, garlic salt in the oven. >>> just the normal way. [laughter] >>> and then from there i added some more vegetables, some green beans and bell peppers. from there, i didn't have to add anymore teriyaki sauce. very simple and easy to make. it has a ton of flavor. it has a nice, even taste. and the broccoli and the rice and the ground beef work back. >>> we've got the teriyaki, the fajita seasonings, the rice. it's really good. >>> we're hoping that everyone likes it. >>> very good. >>> i definitely enjoyed it. >>> where can they find your menu? >>> they can find it at our green acres location, also at the republic. we're also in maryville. we start in lawrence this monday. in the lawrence area, stop by
After seeing some sunshine behind our winter storm on Wednesday, expect a pretty nice day ahead for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas for our Thursday. An area of high pressure out to our east will allow a light southeast wind flow, which will help usher in some warmer air into the region. Highs will go up into the lower 40s.
