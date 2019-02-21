Speech to Text for Friends of the Shelter Pet of the Week

you, next. >> alan: who did you bring with you today? >>> this is one of eight puppies. three have already been adopted, there are five left at the shelter. >> alan: does this one have a name? >>> april. >> alan: what kind of dog is april? >>> german shepherd mix, just 8 weeks old. they are going to the vet tomorrow. friday would be a good day to go down and visit with the pups. >> alan: you'll miss them tomorrow, but then friday. you've got a lot of events coming. >>> we have two pet previews friday and saturday of this week. on site adoption. any dog or cat that's there, good to go, right home. you can do that. and then we have a corn hole tournament on saturday starting at 10:00 a.m. >> alan: fundraiser for your new shelter you're working on. >>> it is. and then we have the 5k on april 13th. >> alan: still plenty of time to get involved with that. how many pets are at the shelter this time of year? >>> more than we'd like. >>> there always is, i know. are there fewer maybe in the winter because they're outside a little less? >>> no, we had a full house of dogs just a few weeks ago. we ran a valentines special and we've eliminated, adopted out many of the animals. >> alan: that's great. i understand then with a grant that you got, some of the adoption rates are cheaper because of the neutering and spaying. >>> they're already included, so that's greatly reduced costs for adoption. >>> what has it been like for you? >>> you get any type of stress relief going into the shelter. >> alan: it's tough to get rid of them, it is. but you know they go to good homes. just taking a nap here. you said one of eight. >>> one of eight. >> alan: how many are still available? >>> five. three females, two males. >> alan: and again, when you look for a pet, match the pet to your family. i think she'd fit with just about any kind of family. this is the quiet one. she was a little more wound up earlier. >>> she handles herself very well. >> alan: we've got the hours of the shelter. friday is, again, the pet preview. regular hours of the shelter are? >>> friday, 1:00 to 4:30. saturday, 1:00 to 4:30. monday, tuesday, thursday, 1:00 to 5:30. >> alan: all the pets that you bring every week are just so