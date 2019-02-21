Speech to Text for Amber Barnett Benefit set for Saturday

the 15th >>> couple ladies nervous about saturday's forecast. michelle and kim here. you've got a plan for a friend of yours. let's talk about amber. i've heard about this story. boy, what a deal that was. what happened to her? >>> well, on october 14th, she was lighting her propane hot water heater in her camper and it actually blew up on her, totally burned her face, her hair, her arms, her feet, some of her neck, too. >>> she lost a lot of her belongings within her place and the physical injuries to her. we'll let kim go off there. kim, why don't you unplug yourself there. sounds like she's got a little cold, kind of like i do. >>> she's got a little cold. >>> you have planned something. >>> we have, this saturday from 1:00 to 4:00 here in st. j joe. all the proceeds go to amber. she did lose everything, everything she had. she really -- >>> i apologize, is she a friend of yours? >>> she's a friend of kim's. kim is the one organizing this and i'm just helping out. it's just a great thing to help a community and people who need help. >>> i know st. joe is a good community when it comes to things like this. i know the eagles lodge is helping you out as well. >>> exactly. they're gonna have food. >>> you've got some items here. these are raffle items. >>> we have a whole bunch of raffle items. >> alan: boy, this will be a collectors item some day. >>> we have four royals tickets and a parking pass. this is a $270 watch. this is a $90 value. >>> saturday from 1:00 to 4:00. if folks want to go out for a late lunch, talk about the food items that you'll have. >>> we're gonna have chicken and potato salad. >> alan: good stuff. $5 donation. >>> $5 bucks. come on in, look around. we'll have a silent auction and a regular auction. we'd love to have everybody come out. >> alan: helping amber in her recovery, michelle thanks for being here. she's put in a lot of work. >>> she has. she's done everything. >> alan: thanks for being