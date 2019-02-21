Speech to Text for D&G Pub and Grub: Bloody Maria

we'll be right back. >> alan: here we are in the kq2 kitchen. jason's in here. how are you? >>> doing well. thank you for having me. >>> well, you brought some of the wings here which are always popular. >>> you can tell that alan are eating the cheese curds. >>> the wings are the great specialties. they're smoked with eight or nine different types of sauces. if you're gonna have that, you need something to drink with it. >>> you absolutely do. i'm making a bloody maria. it's like a bloody mary but with tequila instead. this is tequila that's aged and finished in bourbon barrels. it's got this really smooth flavor and finish to it. we're gonna put a couple ounces of that in there. >> alan: any bloody mary has to be doctored up pretty good. >>> exactly. we do it just as good as anybody else. we've got steve, one of our owners, his bloody mary mix that is outstanding. >> alan: secret recipe, i'm sure. >>> it absolutely is. >> alan: sure. >>> we're gonna take lime juice that i've portioned out. put it into our glass. i've rimmed the glass with salt, as you do with most margaritas. this is actually special cilantro salt that my mom makes. we brought this recipe in and we're gonna be trying out some real cool stuff with it. >>> bloody mary's have celery salt, this is something a little bit different. now throw the salad in here. [laughter] >>> when you have the wings like that, something like a bloody maria will go down pretty well. >>> it really does. >>> christina is always >>> we're back with jason. we made the bloody maria here. again, we've got the tequila with the bourbon barrel. >>> kind of a unique tequila. >>> added the lime juice and the cilantro salt. >>> where'd you get the recipe from? >>> my mom has this recipe and it's a mixture of dried cilantro and salt. it's a 1 to 1 ratio. cilantro, mix it together with the salt and you've got it. >>> it's a great idea. then with the lime and the pickle and the lettuce. >>> the salad. >>> that is great. >>> it is good. it's light. >>> very good. >>> and then you have the wings here, too. >>> no way we're gonna even try that. >>> alan only has one extra white shirt here at work. >>> can't take any chances. >>> thanks for subbing in for christina today. where are you located at?