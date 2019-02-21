Speech to Text for Second Harvest hosts Mega Mobile

month. people were lined up for several blocks along grand avenue this afternoon for a chance to pick up fresh produce during second harvest's mega mobile event the mega mobile allows food insecure people to drive up to the food bank and pick up a pre-packaged box of free produce second harvest says the event is a great opportunity for people to get access to fresh fruit after a harsh winter (sot"it's great to see everyone come out and utilize the services we are providing here in the area. last time we held one of these we were able to distribute over 30,000 pounds of food, so we are hoping to get somewhere in that area." ) second harvest does an average of 19 mobile pantry events each month, you can find a full list