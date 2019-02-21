Clear
Andrew County high school student helping to dig out

Posted: Feb. 21, 2019 10:41 AM
Posted By: Andy House

been out working today to clear snow, so was someone else 14 year old haydn richardson took to the streets of his subdivision to help clear snow beginning this morning being booked with 11 homes today, his snow removal business has been growing since he began last year he expanded from just shoveling to now snow blowing as well and it all began with a simple post on social media (sot: haydn richardson, 14 year old: "i just had a shovel and people were always working and they need their driveways plowed so they contacted my mom over facebook over our subdivision facebook page and then it just started to kind of take off from there." ) so far this year... haydn says he has made over three
