Speech to Text for MoDOT Preps

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

state road crews are prepared to head out in full force clearing highways and making roads as safe as possible to travel. kq2's sydnie holzfaster has more on how modot is combatting this winter blast. <<<heavy snowfall paired with ice and winter slush has made this winter one of the most difficult for missouri drivers [sot:tonya lohman/modot district maintenance and traffic engineer "i have seen that this was the 19th snowiest winter so far in recorded history, which is i think about 130 years."]and after nearly a dozen winter storms, modot plows are once again preparing to hit the road [sot:tonya lohman/modot district maintenance and traffic engineer "this one is going to be mostly snow and it's snow first instead of the freezing rain first. we can go in and plow the snow, treat the pavement before it switches over to freezing rain."]and drivers should be extra cautious of black ice when heading south [sot:tonya lohman/modot district maintenance and traffic engineer "it will be a very slight glaze north, maryville down to st. joe and then st. joe towards kansas city up to a tenth of an inch."] modot suggests traveling before or after the thick of the storm tuesday night [sot:tonya lohman/modot district maintenance and traffic engineer "once it does start, it's supposed to be coming in at a pretty high intensity of about an inch an hour. it's going to be a really strong snowfall during that time frame."]after multiple storms, salt and supplies are being shifted to make it through another wintry blast [sot:tonya lohman/modot district maintenance and traffic engineer "we still have some on hand, enough to handle the storms, but we're just having to move it around to get it to the buildings that