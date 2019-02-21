Speech to Text for Buchanan County Sheriff's Department installs prescription drug drop boxes

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

doctors write more opioid prescriptions on average than the rest of the u.s... thanks for joining, i'm alan van zandt. according to the most recent government data -- the rate in missouri is about 90 prescriptions per 100 people. the u.s. average... 70 per 100 people... kq2's madeline mcclain tell us about a new option in town where you can get rid of unused medications you might have lying around. <<the sheriff's department is rolling out a passion project "obviously methamphetamine is still an issue, opioids are still an issue. anytime that we can do anything to reduce the availability of drugs in this community. we're interested in doing that." about 218 thousand people have died in the u-s from a prescription drug related overdose 20-17.the latest government statistics also show that -- missouri doctors are writing more opioid prescriptions on average than the rest of the nation.in missouri -- it was 90 prescriptions per 100 people and the u.s. rate was 70 per 100 people."the amount of prescription drugs that sit out there and are available that can be accessed and abused is concerning. so we wanted to give a safe, lawful way just to get rid of them." each spring and fall law enforcement agencies across the country spend a weekend collecting unused or unwanted prescription drugs left a lot of time in the in between..."it's been a passion of ours to help in any way we can and one of the things that we wanted to do is drug drop off boxes and it's been an issue where we wanted to make sure and do it right." purchasing two drug drop-off boxes is expensive -- well over 5 thousand dollars it provided a safe, secure way for people to get rid of drugs all year round."clearly it's a win-win-win all the way around."one of the sheriff's captains reached out to a doctor... that doctor reached out to mosaic... and for everyone involved it was seen as a worthy cause."we always wanted to give credit where credits due. we greatly appreciate mosaic's effort helping us trying to help the community and reduce the availability of prescription drugs.and there's already evidence of the need project officially rolled out wednesday installed a few days ago by word of mouth -- news of the drop box got around by this week there were already dozens of pill bottles inside.reporting in st. joseph, madeline mcclain, kq2 news.>> the second drop-box will be installed at the drug strike force office