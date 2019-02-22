Clear
Western men top sbu

Posted: Feb. 21, 2019 11:58 PM
Posted By: Max Moore

down to bolivar..the western men trying to keep the road magic alive==bryan hudson on the drive..gets it to fall..17 for the senior==then tyrell carroll picks the pocket and goes all the way..griffs feelin it along with carroll 19 for him that leads the griffs.==and the griffs have themselves a night down in bolivar grabbing an 85-71 win over sw baptist..7th road win on the season...the most such wins since
We will start seeing an increase in cloud cover on Friday ahead of our next storm system. The next chance for precipitation will be Friday night into Saturday. Temperatures will be above freezing in the middle 40s, which will help keep this all rain Saturday before we see a possible switch over to snow on Saturday night. Still plenty of time to look at this.
