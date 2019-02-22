Speech to Text for Western men top sbu

down to bolivar..the western men trying to keep the road magic alive==bryan hudson on the drive..gets it to fall..17 for the senior==then tyrell carroll picks the pocket and goes all the way..griffs feelin it along with carroll 19 for him that leads the griffs.==and the griffs have themselves a night down in bolivar grabbing an 85-71 win over sw baptist..7th road win on the season...the most such wins since