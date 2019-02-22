Speech to Text for griffs fall to sbu

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

season the griffon women look to make it a sweep on the night.. ==melia richardson drives to the cup..gets it to fall..22 on the evening for richardson.. puts a smile on coach edmissons face..==later jessica davies..hits fromt he corner three..western led 22- 21 at the end of one..==but the lady griffs were outscored the rest of the way61-40... western falls to southwest baptist on the road by final score of