griffs fall to sbu

Posted: Feb. 21, 2019 11:59 PM
Updated: Feb. 21, 2019 11:59 PM
Posted By: Max Moore

season the griffon women look to make it a sweep on the night.. ==melia richardson drives to the cup..gets it to fall..22 on the evening for richardson.. puts a smile on coach edmissons face..==later jessica davies..hits fromt he corner three..western led 22- 21 at the end of one..==but the lady griffs were outscored the rest of the way61-40... western falls to southwest baptist on the road by final score of
We will start seeing an increase in cloud cover on Friday ahead of our next storm system. The next chance for precipitation will be Friday night into Saturday. Temperatures will be above freezing in the middle 40s, which will help keep this all rain Saturday before we see a possible switch over to snow on Saturday night. Still plenty of time to look at this.
