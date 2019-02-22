Clear
mid-buch girls top hamilton

Posted: Feb. 22, 2019 12:01 AM
Updated: Feb. 22, 2019 12:01 AM
Posted By: Max Moore

came down to a last second shot.. mid-buch girls and hamilton.. we go late in the game-==== jaelee barber backer her way down and the dragons take a 51-50.. but hamilton goes on a 5-1 run to make it 55-52 with 9.2 left.. === this is where the magic happens.. brylee kemper.. to cali bailey.. ice in the veins.. ties it and sends it to overtime.. === and from there.. bailey gets another bucket to help push the dragons to a 68-61 win over hamilton to move on.. cali... coach elms.. your thoughts...? (sot ) ethan kilgore
We will start seeing an increase in cloud cover on Friday ahead of our next storm system. The next chance for precipitation will be Friday night into Saturday. Temperatures will be above freezing in the middle 40s, which will help keep this all rain Saturday before we see a possible switch over to snow on Saturday night. Still plenty of time to look at this.
