north andrew beats dekalb

Posted: Feb. 22, 2019 12:03 AM
Updated: Feb. 22, 2019 12:03 AM
Posted By: Max Moore

on 27-16 dekalb trying to pull off the upset over higher seeded north andrew firing early in the first kirstian goddard knocks down the fifteen footer giving the lady tigers an early lead then goddard again steal and finishes the break === but north andrew would fight back gets a steal of her own weaves through defenders finishes at the rim copple this time picking up the assist as malayna briner knocks down the high arching midrange advance 48-33
