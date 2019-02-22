Clear
An active weekend ahead

Posted: Feb. 22, 2019 6:17 AM
Updated: Feb. 22, 2019 6:17 AM
Posted By: Vanessa Alonso

we will start seeing an increase in cloud cover on friday ahead of our next storm system. the next chance for precipitation will be friday night into saturday. temperatures will be above freezing in the middle 40s, which will help keep this all rain saturday before we see a possible switch over to snow on saturday night. our far northwest counties possibly can pick up anywhere from 2-4 inches of snow.
Saint Joseph
Scattered Clouds
27° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 20°
Maryville
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 12°
Savannah
Scattered Clouds
27° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 20°
Cameron
Scattered Clouds
25° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 14°
Fairfax
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 11°
We will start seeing an increase in cloud cover on Friday ahead of our next storm system. The next chance for precipitation will be Friday night into Saturday. Temperatures will be above freezing in the middle 40s, which will help keep this all rain Saturday. We could even get some thunderstorms Saturday afternoon before we see a switch over to all snow on Saturday night.
